Thunderstorms, hail, local flooding expected as storm blows through Bay Area; wind advisory through Tuesday

The storm blowing through the Bay Area Monday could be impactful with possible flooding, thunderstorms and hail in isolated areas, with chances greater in the North Bay and inland East Bay.

The National Weather Service said the Bay Area Monday would see periods of moderate to heavy rain today with gusty winds, and thunderstorm chances increasing in the afternoon into early evening. A Flood Advisory was in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for the North Bay, while a Flood Watch was in effect until Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the entire Bay Area as well as Central Coast and Mountains.

Among the impacts from the latest storm Monday were flooding that closed roads in Windsor and the collapse of a portion of Niles Canyon Road just west of Sunol.

In addition, the weather service said a Wind Advisory was in effect for the Bay Area and Central Coast until 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the strongest winds expected along the coast and within higher terrain. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph could topple trees and result in power outages.

The greatest chances for thunderstorms are in the North Bay and the interior East Bay bordering the Sacramento Valley, the weather service said.

"A few stronger storms are likely, with gusty winds, hail, and perhaps a brief tornado," said the weather service in a Monday statement. "Continue to be weather aware today and have many ways to receive weather alerts."

The isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Tuesday.