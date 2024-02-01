Showers, possible thunderstorms remain as next strong storm system takes aim at Bay Area

Even as the heaviest rain from Tuesday's atmospheric river-fueled storm turned into scattered showers Wednesday, flooding concerns remain in the Bay Area with another major storm system on the horizon.

The National Weather Service said bands of moderate to occasional heavy rain would lash the Bay Area Wednesday with rain rates decreasing as the day wears on. Flood advisories for portions of the Bay Area issued late Tuesday and early Wednesday were canceled just before 6 a.m.; however, a Flood Watch was still in effect for the region through 4 a.m. Friday.

📡Don't put away the umbrellas yet. Still tracking showers moving through the Bay Area this morning. Some of these showers will produce brief heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ILvnoizSlt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 1, 2024

The weather service said flooding has been mainly of the nuisance variety with flooding of streams, urban areas, and roadways being the primary reports received so far. The gusty winds that downed some trees and knocked out power to scattered areas around the bay, including some in the 60-70 mph range along the highest peaks, were on the downswing Wednesday.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

The outgoing storm system combined with colder temperatures Wednesday to help create some instability in the Bay Area and Central Coast. The scattered and occasional heavy showers could also be accompanied by some thunderstorms and possible hail, the weather service said.

Somewhat calm before next storm

Overall rain amounts between Wednesday and Saturday are expected to remain light until another strong system that will arrive Sunday.

"More heavy rain and gusty winds are expected, but the timing is still questionable, best estimate right now is midday Sunday through midday Monday," said KPIX meteorologist Paul Heggen. "Wind will be a greater threat compared to [Tuesday] as the heart of the storm tracks right along the coast."

Some 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected across the board, with 2 to 4 inches in the higher elevations of the North Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains. While some forecast models were predicting double those amounts, Heggen said it was not likely.

The wind gusts are again expected to be forceful, with widespread 40 to 50+ mph gusts capable of significant tree damage given the saturated soils around the region.

Sierra snow dump

In the Sierra, a Winter Storm Warning was in effect through Friday around the Tahoe basin, through Friday night for the western slope. Snow levels will steadily drop to around 3,500 by Friday; 6 to 12 inches of snow were expected at lake level and up to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.

For the next storm, snow levels will hover around 4,000 and the total snow accumulation between the two systems will be 18 to 30 inches at lake level and up to 5 or 6 feet in the higher elevations.