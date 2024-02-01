Watch CBS News
Large tree smashes into apartment building in Daly City

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A large tree slammed into an apartment building in Daly City Tuesday evening during the storm that was battering the Bay Area with heavy rain and gusty winds.

The tree toppled at the Eaves apartment complex on the 500 block of King Drive at around 10 p.m. Tuesday and came to rest against a two-story building. 

The apartment complex reported the damage was limited to the exterior of the building and an adjacent fence and that no one was hurt in the incident. The tree remained in place until Wednesday morning when crews began removing it. 

It was not immediately known whether it was just the strong winds and saturated soil that led to the tree being toppled or whether the tree had any pre-existing issues.

The storm that passed through the Bay Area Tuesday lingered into Wednesday morning with scattered showers. Another powerful storm with strong winds was expected to hit the region on Sunday.

