Bay Area temperatures peak as heat dome lingers over region; Relief coming Friday

SAN FRANCISCO -- An October heat wave lingered over the Bay Area Thursday, nudging thermometers closer to record-breaking temperatures ahead of relief forecast for the region Friday.

Temperatures rose quickly Thursday morning, with some inland areas hitting the upper 70s and even the 80 degree mark before it was 8 a.m.

Highs were reaching the 90s in most inland spots, with upper 80s around the Bay and upper 70s along the coast through the afternoon. Readings will be close to record highs area-wide.

While a heat advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m., also of serious concern is the dangers presented by the surf for those trying to take a dip and cool off.

A high surf advisory went into effect at 7 a.m., with waves as high as 22 feet expected in some coastal areas Weather officials were warning of strong rip currents and sneaker waves as well. Beachgoers are advised to use caution and never turn your back to the ocean.

The conditions helped trigger a Spare the Air alert for the region on Thursday.

Luckily, after cooking under steamy temperatures for the past two days, KPIX Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen says the Bay Area will get a break with a 10-degree drop Friday. An additional 10-degree drop is also expected Saturday.

Besides the cooler temps, there is also an increasing chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday, though any measurable precipitation still won't amount to much more than a few hundredths of an inch of moisture. The best chance for a light sprinkle will be along the coast and in the North Bay.

The pattern near average or slightly below-average temperature extends from the weekend through most of next week.