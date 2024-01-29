Flood watch issued for entire Bay Area midweek as wet weather returns

SAN FRANCISCO – A flood watch has been issued for the entire Bay Area, as unseasonably warm conditions make way for a strong storm that is expected to dump heavy amounts of rain starting midweek.

In an update Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service announced a flood watch is in effect for all nine Bay Area counties, along with Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties, from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday.

A flood watch is in effect for the Bay Area and Central Coast from 4AM Wednesday to 4AM Friday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast information. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/g8B14tjpOQ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 29, 2024

Officials said excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Low water crossings may also be flooded, according to the Weather Service. Storm drains and ditches may be clogged with debris.

The wet weather is expected to start Wednesday morning in the North Bay and continue through Thursday. Rainfall in most areas is expected to range from 1.5 to 3 inches, with 3 to 5 inches expected over the North Bay.

The greatest accumulation will be observed in the higher elevations, with North Bay peaks possibly receiving 6 to 8 inches and 4 to 6 inches in the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Mountains. Shallow landslides are also possible.

Bay Area residents, particularly in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Officials warn drivers not to drive through flooded crossings, not to go around signs blocking flooded roadways and to turn around.

Along with the flood watch, the Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for coastal portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including the mountains of San Benito County, beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday. Strong south winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for coastal portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast including the mountains of San Benito County from 7AM Wednesday to 4AM Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RwuvGACQxk — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 29, 2024

Residents living where the wind advisory is in effect should secure outdoor objects. Drivers are urged to use extra caution, particularly if they are operating a high-profile vehicle.

The wind advisory remains in effect through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Monday was a day of warm conditions in the Bay Area, with multiple temperature records falling. According to the Weather Service, cities that have broken a record high on this date include Santa Rosa (73 degrees), Kentfield (70), San Francisco (73), Oakland (71) and San Jose (74).