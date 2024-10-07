Bay Area sailors head home for San Francisco Fleet Week festivities

What Bay Area sailors are looking forward to during their return home during Fleet Week

When the USS Somerset embarked for San Francisco from San Diego to participate in Fleet Week, it struck a personal tone for several servicemembers aboard who are from the Bay Area.

Sean Reily, who was born in San Francisco and grew up in Alameda, joined the Navy in his early 30s. His previous work experience allowed him a pathway to becoming an auxiliary officer. He oversees auxiliary equipment on the warship, including cranes, hydraulic doors, AC units and elevators. He also assists in piloting the USS Somerset.

"It's pretty surreal. Both of my grandfathers were in the Navy, my uncle was in the Navy. So for me to be able to pull this ship in under the Golden Gate Bridge, it's a surreal feeling," Reily said during the USS Somerset's embarkment to San Francisco. "All my family's still in the Bay Area. I still have some friends there in Alameda and the Oakland area, so I'm just really excited to see them."

For Lorenzo Jordan, a Navy Petty Officer from Redwood City, being at Fleet Week is one of the final moments of his military career.

Jordan, who has been in the Navy for just under 17 years, plans to retire after his duties are fulfilled on the USS Somerset.

"To say that I'm going to be able to do Fleet Week in a city that I know, with family and friends that are going to be able to see me is a win-win. It is full circle," Jordan said. "Just to be able to say that I've been all around the world and come back to retire at the place I'm from? It's nice."

Jordan said he's been able to return home at most once or twice a year during his naval career. He's looking forward to marrying his fiancé Desiree when he is able to return home.

"[I miss] the comfort of being at home with family and friends. It's nice to be out at sea and everything, but especially when you have a fiancé at home, you'd rather be there, you know?" Jordan said. "It brings joy to see that I can be able to do my part. To be able to help not just my family, but also protect my family and my country."

Thomas Tran is a Navy Petty Officer from East San Jose. He has been aboard the USS Somerset for two-and-half years. He enlisted into the Navy after graduating from William C. Overfelt High School.

While he rarely ventured north from the South Bay growing up, he's looking forward to returning to the Bay Area for Fleet Week.

"SF's a great place. A lot of good old [and] very nice people. I'm excited," Tran said.

When asked what he missed most about San Jose, Tran said he yearns for a home-cooked meal.

"Definitely mom's cooking. Pho. Beef pho," he said.

Tyler Modesto, a Navy Petty Officer from Modesto, often visited San Francisco due to her family's roots. Her dad is from Castro Valley and her mom is from Walnut Creek. The two got married in the Bay Area.

"It's sentimental, because me and my family would always go there [to San Francisco]. Every time, we'd walk up and down Pier 39, get some Ben and Jerry's, and enjoy watching the seals," Modesto said. "I want everyone to enjoy San Francisco. It's very beautiful. It can come off a little dirty [and there are] rumors out there, but San Francisco is not all bad. There are really good spots to enjoy some good food and see some of the diversity that's there. I think that's the most important thing about San Francisco. I just want everyone to feel the way I feel about the Bay Area."

CBS News Bay Area will be covering San Francisco Fleet Week with more stories about the men and women serving out country along with live coverage Friday of the Parade of Ships and the Blue Angels airshow. More information on SF Fleet Week events can be found here and on the official Fleet Week website.