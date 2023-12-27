Bay Area rescue crews warning about dangerous wave conditions this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO — Potentially deadly conditions are expected on the Pacific coast through the weekend, prompting warnings from officials to stay away from the water.

"While it can be fascinating to see these waves and to see the ocean like this, it is very dangerous to be that close to it," San Francisco Fire Department Rescue Captain Justin Schorr told CBS News Bay Area.

The National Weather Service is warning of waves up to 30 feet high up the coast along with a heightened risk for sneaker waves and Schorr warns the unpredictable conditions can quickly turn deadly.

"Somebody just walking by just said this was their worst nightmares. These are epic surf conditions; we've got high swells people aren't used to — even the most seasoned swimmer or surfer this is dangerous water," he explained.

Schorr spent years on the surf rescue team and said even he wouldn't look forward to putting on his wet suit for a rescue that would put the lives of dozens of first responders at risk.

"Don't do it if you get into harm's way and require our water rescue. We're going to need to send our fire teams or our rescue swimmers, but we're also going to have the Golden Gate Park authority, their lifeguards and the Coast Guard come out to try to save you," he explained. "that's a lot of lives at risk that didn't need to be just for that adrenaline rush."

The intimidating conditions are seen through a different lens by Shorr who has conducted numerous water rescues.

"The number of waves, the size of waves and the amount of water that is churning in ways we just can't anticipate," he said.

"As surf rescue swimmers, we're also looking at what is the access point to get to a victim but at the same time not putting ourselves at undue risk," Schorr explained.

James Palu grew up surfing on Ocean Beach, blocks from where he's stationed today, and he's putting those skills to use as part of engine 34's surf rescue squad. They're ready in a moment's notice to sprint into the water for a rescue.

"A lot of people in the fire department or in ocean safety surf in their free time, so hopefully for them when they approach a situation like that they can approach a situation a little more natural rather than a bystander," he said.

At Sutro Baths, people explored the rocky area that borders crashing waves, taking in the power of the ocean.

But Schorr sees a different situation through the eyes of a first responder that could quickly turn into a disaster in rough weather.

"Not a good idea," he said. "With all the strength being shown by the water and the waves it's easy to make good decisions."