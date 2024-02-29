Storm settles over Bay Area bringing rain, gusty winds, possible snow at highest elevations

A slow-moving storm system was enveloping the region Thursday, bringing rain, gusty winds, and colder-than-normal temperatures that will likely result in snow on higher Bay Area elevations this weekend, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that the system will also result in multiple feet of snow as it moves over the Sierra, where Blizzard Warnings were in effect; conditions the weather service calls "a dangerous scenario, with major to extreme conditions."

The initial cold front began hitting the North Bay with light rain early Thursday morning and was gradually moving south throughout the day. Rain totals were expected to be light to moderate; no major impacts are expected from the rain besides possible nuisance flooding on some roads.

Note the extent of convective clouds with arctic air in large scale low pressure trough along western North America. Smaller lows are present in the large scale low. Light rain already developed in North Bay. Will closely monitor this large scale trough through the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/u5MGjlRLp6 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 29, 2024

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Southwest winds are expected to be in the 25 to 35 mph range with gusts up to 50 mph at higher elevations. A Wind Advisory was in effect in the Bay Area for the North Bay coast and interior mountains, the Peninsula coast, East Bay hills, Santa Clara County hills as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains from noon Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

In addition, a High Surf Advisory was in effect for the entire Bay Area coast from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, with dangerous conditions, large waves and localized beach erosion.

The weather service said the unsettled conditions will last through the weekend and into next week. A break in the rain is expected either late in the weekend or early next week.