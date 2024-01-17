3 arrested in Bay Area retail theft ring that stole $650K in merchandise

WALNUT CREEK – Three people suspected of being part of a retail theft ring responsible for more than two dozen burglaries and attempted burglaries have been arrested, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday.

According to a statement from Bonta's office, the three were suspected in about 25 incidents at smoke shops, liquor stores and high-end-retail stores between September 8, 2023 and November 14, 2023. The thefts resulted in more than $650,000 in losses.

All three suspects are facing multiple felony charges, including grand theft and second-degree burglary. The suspects' identities have not been released.

"Organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers, and consumers – and puts the public at risk," Bonta said. "I want to thank our local law enforcement partners for their work in apprehending the suspects in this case."

Among the thefts allegedly linked to the suspects include an October 3 break-in at the Louis Vuitton store in Walnut Creek. According to police, a suspect drove a stolen Land Rover through the store's front window, followed by 10-15 suspects stealing more than $246,000 in merchandise.

"Walnut Creek detectives worked diligently and thoroughly on this investigation," said Chief Jamie Knox of the Walnut Creek Police Department. "We appreciated the partnership with the Concord Police Department, FBI Safe Streets, and the Attorney General's Office among others to bring this complex case to a successful conclusion."

The suspects have also been linked to an October 18 burglary of a Discount Cigarette shop in Dublin, a November 8 burglary at a Nordstrom in San Diego in which $120,000 in Chanel purses were stolen, and a November 14 burglary at a smoke shop in Vallejo.

Prosecutors said in two instances, the suspects stole ATM machines.

Police were able to interrupt nearly all of the burglaries, but the suspects were able to flee in waiting vehicles. During two of the incidents, suspects struck patrol vehicles, leading to one officer being injured, prosecutors said.

According to Bonta, the suspects were arraigned Wednesday in Contra Costa County Superior Court.