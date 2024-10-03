Excessive heat warning extended into Friday as October heat wave scorches Bay Area

An excessive heat warning has been extended for much of the Bay Area through late Friday night, as a late season heat wave continues to bring record-breaking temperatures to the region.

The National Weather Service announced Wednesday evening that the warning remains in effect for the North Bay interior and coastal ranges, the entire East Bay and South Bay, eastern San Mateo County and the Santa Cruz Mountains, along with interior Monterey County, the southern Salinas Valley and San Benito County.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory remains in effect for coastal regions, including San Francisco, along with the North Bay valleys and northern Salinas Valley.

Both the excessive heat warning and heat advisory are slated to expire 11 p.m. Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for inland portions of the Bay Area, Central Coast through 11 PM Friday. The Heat Advisory along the coastline has also been extended through 11PM Friday, and now covers the city of San Francisco and northern Salinas Valley. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5OuFoTLQt7 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 3, 2024

"Hot and dry conditions continue with dangerous heat and potentially critical fire weather conditions for the remainder of the work week. The heatwave did peak the last couple of days, but impacts from Moderate to Extreme Heat Risk at times, will be felt into the weekend," said a Weather Service statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, preliminary data showed at least three Bay Area communities set or exceeded previous temperature records for that date. In San Rafael, the high reached 106 degrees, tying the previous set in 1980.

Meanwhile in Napa, the high reached 103 on Wednesday, breaking a record also set in 1980 of 102 degrees.

In San Jose, the high on Wednesday reached 106 degrees, breaking the day's record of 96 degrees set in 1980 and 2012.

High temperature reached 106° in San Jose. Not only is that the all-time record for the month of October, it's tied for the 8th-hottest high temperature in ANY month in San Jose. (109° is the hottest, set back in September 2022.) #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4sVRXrdjNg — Paul Heggen @paulkpix.bsky.social (@PaulKPIX) October 3, 2024

According to CBS News Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen, Wednesday's high is the hottest recorded October temperature ever in San Jose and the 8th hottest since record-keeping began in 1893. The hottest temperature in San Jose ever recorded was 109 degrees, set back in Sep. 2022.

The Weather Service said relief from the heat may begin early next week, but temperatures are expected to stay above normal for interior locations.