Hot temperatures to toast Bay Area inland areas; cooler conditions on the coast

A one-day heat wave was expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to parts of the Bay Area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the East Bay hills and interior valleys, North Bay interior mountains and valleys, and the Santa Clara Hills and Santa Clara Valley.

Temperatures were forecast to reach into the mid-90s to 102 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. The Heat Advisory area also covered the San Benito County mountains and the Monterey County interior.

A continuous onshore flow will keep conditions much cooler near the immediate coast, the Weather Service said. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and in the 80s to low 90s around the Bayshore.

The increasing onshore flow is expected to cool the daytime temperatures fairly quickly; overnight lows will be generally in the 50s, warmer in the higher elevations. The Weather Service said low clouds and patchy fog will return overnight, particularly within the Monterey Bay region and along the Peninsula, with patchy fog possible along the Central Coast.

On Wednesday, highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s inland with a some areas such as Lake Berryessa potentially reaching the upper 90s, the Weather Service said. Coastal areas are expected to continue to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.