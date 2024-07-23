Peak of heat wave arrives in Bay Area; much cooler temperatures in store this week

The hottest day of the week arrived on Tuesday in the Bay Area with another day of the heat wave on tap for Wednesday before a period of much cooler weather toward the end of the week.

The National Weather Service said Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories were in effect for most of the Bay Area except for areas along the coast and around the bay until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The hottest temperatures were expected in the East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills, and Santa Clara Hills where triple-digit temperatures will be seen.

Tuesday afternoon's high temperatures will be around 100 degrees in portions of the inland East Bay and in Monterey and San Benito Counties. Inland areas of the North Bay and South Bay will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, while coastal and bayshore areas will remain in the 60s and 70s.

It will only be slightly cooler on Wednesday. By Thursday, the ridge of high pressure over the U.S. Southwest will be suppressed by a strong low-pressure system over the southeast Pacific Ocean, keeping high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal, the Weather Service said.

For areas within the heat warnings, the Weather Service urged resident to remember the following tips:

* Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

* Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

* Reduce time spent outdoors or stay in the shade.

* Never leave people or pets unattended in vehicles.

* Use sunscreen if going to the coast or the pool.