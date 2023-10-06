Bay Area hot weather sticking around; Heat advisory extended into Saturday

The Bay Area's hot weather is expected to extend into the weekend and so will a heat advisory that was issued earlier this week.

Friday morning, the National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory for the region through Saturday night. The heat advisory is in effect for the Bay Area coastline, including San Francisco. It was expanded on Thursday to include the Santa Clara Valley, Monterey Bay coastal region, Carmel Valley, and the Northern Salinas Valley.

The advisory runs through 11 p.m. Saturday.

The weather service said Saturday could actually be the hottest day of the week for inland areas of the Diablo Range and into the Sacramento Valley and the cumulative effect of several warm days in a row will have an impact on vulnerable populations.

There is also a growing risk for fire weather concerns on Saturday because of the low humidity drying out fuels across much of the area, the weather service added. Winds, however, were expected to be light.

Sunday was expected to be about 5-10 degrees cooler, but still above average for this time of year.

KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen forecast cooler weather for Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of light rain along the coast, around the bay, and inland in the North Bay.