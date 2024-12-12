Flood, wind watches issued as weekend storm approaches Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued flood and wind watches for parts of the Bay Area, as a strong storm is set to arrive in the Bay Area just in time for the weekend.

Forecasters said scattered showers are expected to continue Thursday into early Friday. Afterwards, a strong low pressure system will arrive in the Bay Area, bringing significant rain and strong winds from Friday into Saturday.

The highest rain totals are expected in the North Bay, with 2-3 inches of rain expected in the valleys and 3-5 inches of rain in the higher elevations.

As for the rest of the Bay Area, the coastal ranges are expected to see 1-2 inches of rain, San Francisco is expected to see 1.5-2 inches, while areas of the East Bay, South Bay and Monterey Bay should expect 0.5 to 1 inch.

A Flood Watch is set to go into effect for Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties from 2 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday, which means flooding may be possible roads, streams, creeks and rivers, along with low-water crossings.

⚠️Flood Watch issued for the North Bay Friday and Saturday due to excessive rainfall. Minor flooding of urban areas and small streams is expected. If you come across a flooded road, Turn Around, Don't Drown!! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ohK7YZGEQ2 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2024

The Flood Watch in the North Bay is in addition to a Coastal Flood Watch that is in effect through 1 p.m. Monday for the San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay shoreline and North Bay valleys.

The Weather Service has also issued a High Wind Watch for coastal areas of the North Bay from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday. For coastal areas south of the Golden Gate, the watch is in effect from 4 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Under a High Wind Watch, forecasters said strong south winds of 30 to 40 mph are possible, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

🍃High Wind Watch issued for the coast and the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains Friday night into Saturday for strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Secure loose outdoor objects! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HKfkQfVuYK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2024

Following the weekend storm, the Bay Area is expected to see a break in the rain on Sunday, with another rain system expected to pass through the region on Monday into early Tuesday.