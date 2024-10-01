BART train kills person on tracks near Hayward station

A person died after being struck by a BART train near the Hayward station Monday night, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. involving someone who "entered the trackway of their own volition," BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

The person was pronounced dead and their name has not been released. Foul play is not suspected in the case, Allison said.

The collision prompted the closure of the station for about two hours but regular service resumed and the station reopened by about 11 p.m.