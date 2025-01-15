BART halting trains between Concord, Walnut Creek this weekend for trackwork; buses provided

BART's future could lie in new group of directors set to be chosen

No BART trains will run between Walnut Creek and Concord on Saturday and Sunday.

BART will replace decades-old track components between the Walnut Creek and Concord stations to ensure reliable service.

Riders will get off their train and take a free bus to move between the Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre, and Concord BART stations.

Riders should expect delays of 20 to 30 minutes in the work area on both days. BART said work is not planned for Monday.

BART will provide Saturday service for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, meaning BART will open at 6 a.m. and close at midnight and there will be fewer trains on the yellow line (service is every 20 minutes).

The project will also require cancellation of some early morning and late-night trains.

On Saturday, the first southbound trains departing Concord at 5:37 a.m. and 5:57 a.m. will be canceled.

Instead, the first southbound trains going to San Francisco will depart Walnut Creek at 5:45 a.m., 6:05 a.m. and 6:25 a.m.

To accommodate southbound passengers, buses will depart Concord at 5:23 a.m., 5:43 a.m. and 6:03 a.m. and from Pleasant Hill at 5:30 a.m., 5:50 a.m., and 6:10 a.m. to connect with these trains.

On Saturday and Sunday night, the last southbound train usually departing Antioch at 11:58 p.m. and Pittsburg/Bay Point at 12:12 a.m. will be canceled.

Riders must take the earlier southbound train, which departs Antioch at 11:32 p.m. and Pittsburg/Bay Point at 11:46 p.m.

On Sunday morning, the first southbound trains usually departing Concord at 7:37 a.m. and 7:57 a.m. will be canceled.

Instead, the first southbound trains going to San Francisco will depart Walnut Creek at 7:45 a.m. 8:05 a.m. and 8:25 a.m.

Buses will depart Concord at 7:23 a.m. 7:43 a.m. and 8:03 a.m. and Pleasant Hill at 7:30 a.m. 7:50 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. to connect with these trains.

The project is part of BART's overall effort to improve safety and reliability of the 131-mile, 50-station system. There are now more rebuilding projects happening across BART than at any point in its more than 50-year history. To learn more about the work, go to https://bit.ly/3BZ7C1Z.