Update: BART service resumes after person reported on BART tracks in Pleasant Hill

WALNUT CREEK – BART service on the Antioch line between Walnut Creek and Concord stations was restored Wednesday morning after being briefly disrupted due to a person on the tracks.

Shortly after 8:35 a.m., the agency posted on social media that someone had entered the trackway at Pleasant Hill. Trains were being turned back at the two stations as a result.

Police responded to the area. Meanwhile, County Connection buses provided free service to affected riders between the three stations.

Around 9 a.m., BART announced that normal service has resumed.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem on the Antioch line. We have resumed normal service between Walnut Creek and Concord station. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 24, 2024

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.