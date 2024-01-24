Update: BART service resumes after person reported on BART tracks in Pleasant Hill
WALNUT CREEK – BART service on the Antioch line between Walnut Creek and Concord stations was restored Wednesday morning after being briefly disrupted due to a person on the tracks.
Shortly after 8:35 a.m., the agency posted on social media that someone had entered the trackway at Pleasant Hill. Trains were being turned back at the two stations as a result.
Police responded to the area. Meanwhile, County Connection buses provided free service to affected riders between the three stations.
Around 9 a.m., BART announced that normal service has resumed.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
