Watch CBS News
Crime

Update: BART service resumes after person reported on BART tracks in Pleasant Hill

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition - 1/24/24
PIX Now morning edition - 1/24/24 10:20

WALNUT CREEK – BART service on the Antioch line between Walnut Creek and Concord stations was restored Wednesday morning after being briefly disrupted due to a person on the tracks.

Shortly after 8:35 a.m., the agency posted on social media that someone had entered the trackway at Pleasant Hill. Trains were being turned back at the two stations as a result.

Police responded to the area. Meanwhile, County Connection buses provided free service to affected riders between the three stations.

Around 9 a.m., BART announced that normal service has resumed.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 8:57 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.