BART to continue single-tracking between Pleasant Hill, Concord following derailment

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Repairs are continuing on a BART rail that caused a partial derailment Tuesday, and trains will be single-tracking Thursday between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations, officials said.

About 50 passengers were removed from an SFO-bound train after two trail cars derailed about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to BART. One person was taken to a hospital with a complaint of back pain, but no other injuries were reported.

The derailment happened after high temperatures on Tuesday caused a curve in the rail, BART officials said.

About 70 BART employees worked through the night to clear the scene, BART officials said on Wednesday morning.

Crews are continuing work on the rail overnight on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Trains will single-track on Thursday along the Yellow Line between between Pleasant Hill and Concord, adding about 5 to 15 minutes of travel time through the area, according to BART.