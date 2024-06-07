Bark Air, an airline for dogs, faces lawsuit after its maiden voyage

Bark Air, a new airline for dogs, set to take its first flight Bark Air, a new airline for dogs, set to take its first flight 00:46

Local officials in New York have filed a lawsuit against Bark Air, an airline geared to dogs, alleging it violates airport usage restrictions in Westchester County.

The suit alleges that the private terminal at Westchester Airport from which Bark operates its charter flights limits companies to selling seats on aircraft with nine or fewer seats. Larger aircraft must operate out of the airport's commercial terminal.

Bark indicates on its website that it conveys caninines on Gulfstream G5s, which accommodate 12 to 16 passengers. Bark notes that its planes are designed to fit 15 dogs along with their human companions, but that it never sells more than 10 tickets.

Westchester filed the suit against Bark and Talon Air, the private charter company that Bark contracted to operate its service.

Bark, the maker of BarkBox toy and treat subscriptions for pets, announced its flight service in April. It indicated it would initially operate routes between Westchester County and the Los Angeles area as well as internationally to London.

A golden retriever boards a test flight ahead of Bark Air's first scheduled commercial flight on Thursday, March 23, 2024. Joe Gall

A Bark spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on litigation, but added that "we don't believe this will impact our operations."

Westchester County attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bark Air's sold-out maiden voyage departed New York for Los Angeles on May 23. Tickets cost $6,000 for one dog plus a human. Its website indicates that more flights, some of which are sold out, are scheduled to take off later this month.