Banko Brown case: AG's Office to review SF District Attorney decision not to file charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- The decision by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins not to file charges against a security guard in the killing of suspected shoplifter Banko Brown will get a review from California Attorney General Rob Bonta, his office announced Tuesday.

The attorney general's office said it would review whether the Jenkins' decision not to file charges was an abuse of discretion.

Jenkins said in a statement she welcomed the Attorney General's review and would assist and cooperate as needed.

"I heard the public's concerns and we released a comprehensive analysis and report that included investigative records, witness statements and video evidence, so the public could see all of the facts and details and understand how we arrived at our decision," Jenkins said in a statement to CBS News San Francisco. "We provided the highest degree of transparency possible that we could with this case."

Brown was fatally shot during an physical altercation with armed security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony who said he was trying to stop Brown from shoplifting. The April 27 killing over alleged stolen property provoked an outcry and generated protests in the city while stoking the debate over how the city is responding to retail theft.

