Bail hearing delayed for former Stockton police sergeant charged with sexual assault

STOCKTON -- The bail review and further arraignment for a former Stockton police sergeant accused of 15 felony counts of assault by a public officer, bribery, and intent to commit rape was rescheduled for the end of the month following a court hearing Friday.

Nicholas Bloed, wearing a red jumpsuit and a COVID-19 mask, was told to return to court in Stockton on Nov. 30 to discuss bail review.

Former Stockton police sergeant Nicholas Bloed was arrested for allegedly committing various sexual assaults San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Previously, his bail was set at more than $4 million, but is now not allowed.

Bloed's attorney Allen Sawyer said he received discovery for the case Thursday and that there were some issues with redactions that would be worked on Friday afternoon with the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Bloed was arrested on Nov. 9 and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said at a press conference that Bloed had eight victims, both men and women, who he allegedly assaulted while on duty beginning in 2019.

"In my 35 years in this office, these are some of the most despicable allegations I have encountered against a police officer," Verber Salazar said.

He was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy, oral copulation; five counts of assault by a public officer; two counts of oral copulation by use of force or injury; two counts of unauthorized use of computer services; three counts of asking or receiving bribes; one count of prostitution-providing compensation and one count of sodomy by use of force.

Bloed began his career with the Stockton Police Department in March 2008 and was promoted to sergeant in February of this year.