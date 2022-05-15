Authorities search for arson suspect after several small fires along Hwy 4

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – A series of fires along State Route Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Sunday morning that appear to have been intentionally set have been extinguished and authorities are looking for a suspect, a spokesperson for Con Fire said.

The three small fires were allegedly set along Highway 4 near the intersection of San Marco Boulevard, the spokesperson said. The fires required two engines and a battalion of 12, Con Fire said.

At least one witness has provided a description of the suspect to authorities; Con Fire and the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office are actively seeking the person. No description of the person is available at this time.

The fires come after similar incidents last weekend in the same area.

Four people suspected of sparking dozens of small brush fires in a matter of hours were arrested, authorities said.

Investigators said 33 small fires were started across 48 hours over the weekend. The fires stretched from Concord to Hillcrest Park in Antioch not far from Highway 4.

In the case of the brush fires in Antioch, crews said flames from six separate fires in the Antioch park spread to about two acres before they were able to put it out. The fire also burned dangerously close to homes.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect and take him into custody.