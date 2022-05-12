Multiple arson suspects arrested in connection with weekend East Bay fires

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Contra Costa County arrested four people suspected of sparking dozens of small brush fires in just a matter of hours over the weekend.

Investigators said 33 small fires were started across 48 hours over the weekend. The fires stretched from Concord to Hillcrest Park in Antioch not far from Highway 4.

In the case of the brush fires in Antioch, crews said flames from six separate fires in the Antioch park spread to about two acres before they were able to put it out. The fire also burned dangerously close to homes.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect and take him into custody.

"I was working that day, but my neighbor, he's the one who saw it. He actually – with his hose – sprayed water because he saw the fire Saturday," said Antioch resident Victor Ortega. "They arrested the guy Saturday. Our concern is the grass hasn't been trimmed for a long time."

Firefighters also said separate spot fires were sparked at the Antioch location alone. Another two fires started in a different location hours earlier. They were quickly able to get the fires under control.

"It has bumped up the fire season sooner. We have experienced in May what we normally deal with in June or July," said Contra Costa County Fire Assistant Chief Chris Bachman. "We're asking the community to do their part as far as clearing defensible space around their house, and removing dead and dying vegetation around their property lines."

Fire crews say they have stepped up patrols and are prepared for what's expecting to be a very busy fire season.