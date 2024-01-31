Watch CBS News
2 Sonoma County schools close ahead of anticipated heavy rain from atmospheric river storm

SONOMA COUNTY – Two schools in Sonoma County closed on Wednesday ahead of expected heavy rainfall in the region.

The Sonoma County Office of Education confirmed in a notice the closure of Kashia School, a K-8 school near the coast, and SunRidge School in the Twin Hills Union School District in Sebastopol.

No other public school district or school in the county has announced a storm-related closure.

Forecasters earlier said there will be impactful weather into Wednesday night with strong gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to expect downed trees, power outages, and flooding of roadways and streams. 

