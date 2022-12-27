Atmospheric River slams into Northern California; Flood threat in Bay Area; Slide blocks Hwy116

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco with lightning, thunder, winds and heavy downpours that turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports.

The pounding rain triggered a flood advisory for most the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees and pounding showers. A rockslide tumbled onto Highway 116 south of Guerneville, reducing travel to one lane.

By 6 a.m., the National Weather Service said Mt Tamalpais had gotten 4.10 inches, 3.45 inches had fallen in Kentfield, 2.13 inches at the Marin Civic Center, Mill Valley had received 1.16 inches and San Francisco 1.27 inches since midnight.

"A Flood Advisory for San Francisco and the Bay Shoreline has been issued through 2 p.m. today to account for roadway flooding reports in those areas and potential flooding for small streams," weather service forecasters said. "Coyote Creek near Milpitas is forecast to approach 'Action Stage' but stay below 'Minor Flood Stage.' Thus, this continued rain will attribute to rising stream levels."

As predicted, the potent storm front began its march across the Bay Area as the Santa Cruz Mountain communities braced for 5 or more inches of rain. Ben Lomond and Scott Creek had already gotten 2 inches of rain and the storm's fury had yet to arrive.

Winds were also whipping up as gusts over higher terrain have been peaking between 40 to 60 mph.

"SFO airport has seen gusts between 35 to 47 mph thus far," weather service forecasters said. "Keep in mind that these windy conditions could also cause some downed branches/trees and make driving difficult"

Power outages began to spring up all across the Bay Area in the predawn hours as falling branches and toppling trees were pulling down lines.

Fortunately, the storm will quickly move through the Bay Area, but the storm door remains open through the final days of the year

"Showers will remain through Tuesday, clearing out for Wednesday as a transient ridge slides across, bringing us all a day to dry out and pick up the pieces," forecasters said. "But there is no rest for the weary as showers return on Thursday and linger into Friday. Another potent cold front will drop in late Friday and Saturday, bringing another bout of wind and rain. At this time it looks like the front will clear the area just before midnight NYE."