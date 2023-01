Advertise With Us

Jose Martinez reports on Santa Cruz County families fleeing from San Lorenzo River floodwaters (1-9-2023)

Floodwaters force families from Felton to evacuate their homes Jose Martinez reports on Santa Cruz County families fleeing from San Lorenzo River floodwaters (1-9-2023)

