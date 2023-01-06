Fallen tree from storm causes headaches for new San Francisco homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO – New homeowners in San Francisco's Inner Sunset are trying to figure out what to do next, after a tree came crashing down during this week's storm. The pair are now stuck navigating a tangled web of city bureaucracy.

Liz Morrison and Jonathan Hunt just moved into their home with their two toddlers, near the Hidden Garden steps just two weeks ago. The first-time homeowners say this was made possible due to a housing program with the city.

"We didn't think we would be able to own a home for many years to come and we had to work really hard," Hunt said.

That excitement soon came crashing down. During Wednesday's storm, a tree behind their home fell into their bedroom, while they were inside.

Jonathan Hunt (left) and Liz Morrison stand in front of a tree that fell onto their home in the Inner Sunset neighborhood of San Francisco, January 5, 2023. CBS

"We were sitting in the living room and [the kids] just kind of jumped into my lap when they heard the swoosh and the smash," Morrison told KPIX. "My husband was in our bedroom, which is where most of the tree came down."

The fallen tree now covers their home and part of the popular Hidden Garden steps.

"I just think about that tree branch hovering over my child's bedroom," said Morrison.

The couple called 311 and the fire department to help with removal and were met with a shocking surprise about their land.

"We thought we were buying a property with zero land. When we signed we thought we were buying a property with no backyard," said Morrison.

The couple said they were not told that they owned this land--- when they closed on the condo.

They even called PG&E, who also showed up.

"They are now telling us it's not their problem because the power line is over there," said Hunt. "It's like no one wants to take responsibility for it."

The mom of two also called several arborists. One weighed and viewed their home saying the following.

"Arborists who are coming out here are saying you need a giant crew, and we don't know when we could have that done," said Morrison. "And in the meantime, more damage might happen to your house. And also, an entire public walkway is being blocked here, and the city isn't prioritizing unblocking this public walkway."

The couple said they have also received a citation from the city saying they could be fined if they don't remove this tree.