At least 1 dead as multiple crashes near Vallejo snarl eastbound Interstate Highway 80 traffic

At least one person was killed following multiple crashes on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 5:15 a.m., officers learned of a crash on the freeway's eastbound lanes west of the American Canyon Road off-ramp and just near Vallejo. Multiple vehicles were involved in what was more than one crash, authorities said.

Three lanes were blocked due to the crash, said the CHP, which added that motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes while officers investigate.

There was no estimate given for when the freeway will be fully accessible again.