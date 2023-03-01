Arrest made in Oakland mass shooting that left one dead, 7 injured

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrest in the January mass shooting in Oakland during the production of a music video that left one man dead, seven others injured and a gas station littered with bullet holes.

Oakland police said with the help of the U.S. Marshals and other local agencies the suspect -- Brian Cruz -- had been taken into custody for the Jan. 23 shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard at Seminary Avenue, adjacent to the grounds of Mills College. Oakland police said officers were investigating a ShotSpotter activation in the area and learned there was a shooting between several individuals.

Scene of shooting in Oakland that killed 1, injured 7. CBS

The shooting happened during the recording of a music video in the area, according to an independent journalist at the scene who provided video images to CBS News Bay Area.

Evidence technicians taped off the station's parking area and pumps with dozens of yellow crime evidence markers scattered across the crime scene.

Officers who arrived on the scene did not find any victims but did locate a number of bullet casings. The department then learned of multiple gunshot victims self-transporting to hospitals in the area.

Investigators said that there were eight shooting victims, with three others suffering injuries when their vehicle crashed after fleeing the scene.

Oakland shooting investigation. Citizen App

Police said in a press statement there were eight victims; one was deceased and the others were listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.