Arraignment delayed for former Pittsburg officer facing multiple felonies in Pleasant Hill standoff

Arraignment delayed for former cop who shot at SWAT officers during standoff

The former East Bay police officer charged with shooting his own wife and firing at officers during last week's stand off at his Pleasant Hill home appeared in court Thursday.

However, his arraignment hearing got delayed while he decided on his defense council. The attorneys he eventually settled on then told the judge they need more time to go over the case and address their client's ongoing mental-health issues.

40-year-old former Pittsburg officer Chunliam Nai Saechao is charged with nine felonies including attempted murder of a police officer. Investigators say he shot his wife with a shotgun in their home last Thursday evening before barricading himself inside for hours.

According to prosecutors, he opened fire on SWAT officers at least once during the standoff before eventually surrendering to authorities Saturday morning.

Pleasant Hill's police chief is facing tough questions over his handling of a multi-day armed standoff with Saechao, with some wondering why the armed, suicidal suspect was left alone for 18 hours after the chief pulled his SWAT team.

In a letter released Monday, Mayor Matt Rinn offered his support for the chief's actions.

Saechao is being held without bail. He is expected back in court next Thursday.