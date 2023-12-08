Pleasant Hill police lift shelter-in-place order after standoff ends

Pleasant Hill police said they have lifted a shelter-in-place order for residents of the city's Sherman Acres neighborhood early Friday morning.

Roadways in the area are now open to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, the Pleasant Hill Police Department said in an advisory shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Police said in an earlier statement that a man barricaded inside a house in the 200 block of Cleopatra Drive after he allegedly shot and wounded his wife Thursday evening.

Monument Boulevard, which is near the neighborhood, was earlier closed in both directions.