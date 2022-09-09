Armored truck guard shot during robbery outside San Leandro Kaiser dies

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in the East Bay on Thursday confirmed the armored truck guard who was shot outside the San Leandro Kaiser Medical late Wednesday morning has died.

The GardaWorld security guard, who was making a pick up at the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street, was at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect who shot the guard, a 60-year-old male who had worked for the company for 40 years, grabbed a bag with money the guard had taken from the hospital and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Police reported the victim has succumbed to his injuries Thursday evening in a press release. Police said he died at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities are now investigating the incident as a homicide. San Leandro police and city staff offered their condolences to the family.

Footage from Chopper 5 after the incident showed a number of San Leandro police units in the hospital parking lot with an area around the GardaWorld vehicle cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

San Leandro Kaiser shooting and robbery. CBS

Police said that certain portions of the hospital were on lockdown as a precaution while police collected evidence. Police said there was no threat to the area.

"Based on what we know at this time, this was a brazen daytime shooting on the Kaiser Hospital campus. We are grateful no one else was injured during the commission of this crime, but words cannot express how tragic this is," Lt. Matthew Barajas said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department by calling 510-277-2740.