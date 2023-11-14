APEC Summit draws protests from various groups to San Francisco's streets

SAN FRANCISCO- San Francisco became a gathering ground for advocacy and impassioned voices during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, with distinct messages echoing across various city spots.

Daw Yu, accompanied by his mother, found solace in expressing their sentiments.

Speaking at Mission and Third streets, Daw Yu vocalized his concerns about the alleged intimidation tactics by the Chinese government, expressing gratitude for the protection he felt in the United States.

"The local government in China is always bullying you, blackmailing them, and threatening them to stop saying the truth," Daw Yu shared, highlighting his family's ordeal at the hands of the Chinese regime.

He sought asylum in the U.S. in pursuit of safety and liberty, recalling the dire repercussions of dissenting in China.

Just steps away from the Moscone Center, a gathering formed, raising collective voices against Chinese President Xi Jinping's alleged suppression. Daw Yu's poignant message reflected a plea for freedom of expression and safety, sentiments mirrored by others joining in the protest.

Simultaneously, a different call reverberated at Market and Powell streets, where Sabina Wildman, accompanied by numerous demonstrators, rallied for change in U.S. policy regarding a Gaza ceasefire.

"No more U.S. funding to Israeli genocide. We want funding for people here, not for war abroad," urged Sabina Wildman, emphasizing the need for redirecting resources to humanitarian causes.

Speaking about the significance of seizing the moment during APEC, Sabina Wildman stressed the urgency of President Biden intervening to end the Gaza conflict and prioritize domestic needs.

While diverse voices resonated across different parts of San Francisco during APEC, the collective goal remained unified — seeking attention and advocating for change. These demonstrations, rooted in personal stories and global concerns, underscored the multifaceted nature of civic engagement.

"We're hopeful that the Palestinian struggle is one for all humans — all of humanity to be supported of. And we're hopeful that we can create change by marching and protesting," Sabina Wildman expressed, reflecting the hope for tangible change through activism.

As individuals like Daw Yu and groups like Sabina's coalition found platforms to air their grievances during APEC, the city streets transformed into symbolic spaces for advocacy, highlighting the importance of speaking out, even in a global gathering.