Update: Driver faces multiple felony counts following Antioch sideshow, crash

ANTIOCH – A 21-year-old driver suspected of participating in a sideshow is facing multiple felony charges following a crash that injured two people in Antioch over the weekend.

According to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office, Chase Allen Cancilla of Antioch is facing two felony counts of reckless driving that caused injuries, along with enhancements of inflicting great bodily harm to others. Cancilla has also been charged with felony hit and run, along with a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license.

"Sideshows present many risks to community safety, endangering those who are involved and the public at large," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Antioch Police were called to the Marina Plaza on reports of a sideshow.

Police said Cancilla was driving a vehicle seen leaving the plaza at a high rate of speed. He then crashed into another vehicle in the area of West 9th and "G" streets.

Two people were injured in the crash, with a woman suffering serious injuries.

Cancilla was arrested after he fled on foot, police said.

According to prosecutors, Cancilla was arraigned Wednesday. His bail was set at $191,000.

"The District Attorney's Office will continue to be vigilant in prosecuting offenses stemming from sideshows under California law," Becton said.

Prosecutors did not say when Cancilla would make his next court appearance.