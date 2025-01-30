47-year-old woman hospitalized following shooting in Antioch

A woman has been hospitalized and police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in an Antioch neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. officers were called to East 6th Street and "A" Street following reports of shots fired in the area. Officers found the victim, a 47-year-old woman, who was shot at least once.

Police provided aid to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital. As of Thursday, the victim is in "stable condition", according to officers.

Crime scene investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Police did not announce any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cox of the Antioch Police Department at 925-481-8147 or over email.