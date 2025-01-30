Watch CBS News
Crime

47-year-old woman hospitalized following shooting in Antioch

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Antioch police reform moves forward with new leadership
Antioch police reform moves forward with new leadership 03:35

A woman has been hospitalized and police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in an Antioch neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. officers were called to East 6th Street and "A" Street following reports of shots fired in the area. Officers found the victim, a 47-year-old woman, who was shot at least once.

Police provided aid to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital. As of Thursday, the victim is in "stable condition", according to officers.

Crime scene investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Police did not announce any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cox of the Antioch Police Department at 925-481-8147 or over email.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.