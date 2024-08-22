Antioch School Board fires superintendent linked to bullying scandal

Following allegations that she ignored bullying complaints and after being placed on administrative leave since May, Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello has been fired.

The AUSD Board of Trustees announced the unanimous decision at Wednesday's regular board meeting after closed session.

"The board took action in closed session to terminate the superintendent's employment agreement, effective immediately without cause pursuant to the terms of that employment agreement," said Antonio Hernandez, AUSD board president, eliciting applause from those in the packed room.

Anello's administrative leave and subsequent termination followed claims that the district's leader had ignored employees' complaints of bullying by Kenneth Turnage, AUSD director of maintenance, operations and facilities—who among other allegations was allegedly responsible for placing a coworker's desk on the roof to humiliate him.

Prior to the board's decision, Bob Carson, president of the Antioch Education Association teachers' union, called for the board to promptly address the leadership issue and establish a clear path forward.

"As leaders within our respective associations, we are deeply committed to the success and well-being of our district," Carson said. "However, the current uncertainty surrounding the superintendent's role has created challenges that impede our ability to move forward effectively."

Kim Atkinson, a purchasing technician for the district, thanked Hernandez and trustee Jag Lathan for listening to her bullying complaints.

"And thank you Bob Carson and the teachers and everybody in this district who believed us and heard us and did what was right," Atkinson said. "You heard us when nobody would listen and when it was so bad and so traumatic. And now it's time to heal."

AUSD board vice president Mary Rocha stressed the point that Anello was fired without cause and highlighted some of Anello's contributions to the district since she began as a substitute teacher in 1998. Rocha's list included establishing bilingual assistance to all school sites, increasing mental health support for students, implementing restorative justice programs and passing a bond that generated $195 million for school site upgrades.

In an interview with a reporter, Hernandez said he was excited to move forward as a school district.

"I'm excited that we're moving in a direction that prioritizes our employees, our students in our community," he said.