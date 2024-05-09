Antioch school board keeps embattled superintendent amid bullying scandal

The Antioch Unified School District Board on Wednesday decided to let embattled Superintendent Stephanie Anello keep her job despite claims that she ignored bullying among staff.

The 2-3 vote was taken in a closed session during a packed meeting that Anello did not attend.

Many employed within the district have pointed to the close friendship Anello has with the individual at the center of the bullying claims, Kenneth Turnage—AUSD director of maintenance, operations and facilities—who, among other accusations, was allegedly responsible for placing a coworker's desk on the roof in an effort to humiliate him.

Anello has been accused of protecting Turnage instead of addressing complaints of workplace harassment.

Many in the crowd did not appear impressed with the board's decision nor Anello's absence, with some calling for a recall of the board.

Patricia Granados speaks during the public comment time at the Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) Board meeting in Antioch on May 8, 2024. The public and board trustees are divided as whether fire or keep AUSD Superintendent, Stephanie Anello. Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News

AUSD employee Elizabeth Semino-Guillen said she provided two years of evidence of bullying in emails and tried to elicit help, but nothing was done.

Leslie May, an Antioch resident, mental health therapist and educator of 27 years, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and said she found the presence of some trustees on the board "a disgrace."

"I've been asked several times—please run," she said at the meeting. "So I'm putting you on notice: I'm running for one of your positions, and I'm going to take it."

At this, May received cheers from the audience.

While most spoke against the decision to keep Anello on staff, speaker Lori Rodriguez expressed her support of the superintendent at the meeting.

"I have known her as an administrator for around 20 years and always found her to be kind and listen to what people have to say," Rodriguez said, adding that she questioned the motives of people who want to get rid of Anello and have created what she called a "media circus" around the issue.