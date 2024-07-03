Antioch marina a popular spot to beat the heat as some stay inside to avoid high temps

Antioch residents heat to marina to beat the heat as some opt to stay inside

East Contra Costa County definitely felt the heat Wednesday as temperatures soared into the 100s.

Many said it was just too hot to even head outdoors. Others headed to the marina in Antioch, turning it into one of the busiest places in town.

"This is the hottest I've ever seen it," said Lorena Teixera from Antioch. "The heat is so still."

Whether it was to take a dip in the water or head out on jet skis, many said this was one of the best ways to beat the heat.

"It feels good," said Teixera. "I like diving in here."

Jimmy Pittman didn't think about leaving his house until the temperatures started to cool off.

"I had to wait til now to come out," he said. "It was too hot earlier."

While the Marina was a big hit with many, Antioch's Water Park was closed on one of the hottest days of the year because of a power outage. That outage also forced one of the city's cooling centers to close its doors.

Pittman said with temperatures climbing above 105, it was unbearable everywhere.

"Just stay inside honestly," he said. "Just AC. But the AC can't even keep up today."

Once temperatures dipped below the century mark, Ted Miller and his son Austin headed outdoors to get some fresh air. They won't get to see the 4th of July parade since it was canceled due to excessive heat.

But Antioch still plans to hold a community event at night in the parking lot of city hall.

During the day, Lorena said there are only two places she would go.

"Either stay in the house or come here and get cool," she said.

PG&E said the outage by the water park is due to an equipment failure. The power went out Tuesday night and was supposed to be turned back on at 8 Wednesday night.

That has now been pushed back to 4 in the morning on July 4th.