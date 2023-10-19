Man wounded in Antioch police shooting identified, wanted in murder case

ANTIOCH – Antioch police on Thursday identified a man who was shot and wounded by police earlier this month when he was allegedly fleeing from police with a gun in his hand.

Police said the man was 30-year-old Antioch resident Daniel Mackin.

At 7:41 a.m. on Oct. 1, an Antioch community service officer located two vehicles parked in a carport in the 200 block of West Third Street. Both vehicles were suspected of being involved in a recent burglary within the city.

One of the vehicles was determined to be stolen. Officers Dustin Dibble and Shawn Marques arrived a short time later to assist the community service officer. Police said Marques peered into the van and noticed Mackin asleep inside with a gun close to his hands. The officers backed away and requested additional units to the scene.

As other officers arrived, Mackin awoke and began moving within the vehicle. Officers gave commands, but police said Mackin didn't comply. Mackin allegedly started the vehicle and proceeded to drive toward the officers and exit the carport.

The vehicle became disabled and was high centered on a grassy berm, police said. With Mackin still in the driver's seat, officers on scene tried to de-escalate the situation by giving loud and clear commands, according to police.

Police said Mackin opened the side passenger doors to the van and fled on foot with the gun in his hand. Officers Thomas Borg and Kyle Armstrong along with Dibble and Marques followed south on the A Street extension from West Third Street.

While running, Mackin allegedly turned toward the officers, pointing the handgun in their direction. Police then fired their weapons, striking Mackin several times, police said.

Officers performed first aid until medics arrived to take Mackin to the hospital. Police said Thursday that Mackin is expected to survive. No one else was injured.

Police said Thursday that Mackin was on post-release community supervision for a felony conviction. He also had a warrant for his arrest for his involvement in a homicide. Mackin was later booked into Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide (for the warrant), robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, receiving a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.

The involved officers were temporarily placed on routine, paid administrative leave.