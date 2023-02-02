Antioch police nab burglary suspects after chase across Hwy 4, BART tracks

ANTIOCH -- Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4.

At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on Durness Court, reporting a burglary in progress of a residence possibly occupied by an elderly woman.

While officers responded, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office air unit was over the scene within minutes.

LEFT: Donley Thompson, 31, of Sacramento. RIGHT: Delancey Huff, 42, of El Cerrito. Antioch Police Department

The air unit advised that the back door was shattered and a vehicle was backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, Donley Thompson, 31, of Sacramento and Delancey Huff, 42, of El Cerrito, fled in the vehicle, hitting a police vehicle without injuring anyone.

Police pursued the suspects' vehicle with the assistance of the air unit. The suspects' vehicle got onto westbound Highway 4 and hit a guardrail near the Hillcrest Drive off-ramp.

Antioch police said in a statement that Huff and Thompson ran across westbound freeway traffic and over the BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4, then through the eastbound lanes of traffic. Huff and Thompson then allegedly tried carjacking people stopped on the eastbound off-ramp.

Officers chased the men on foot and arrested them on the off-ramp.

Police found and returned the victim's stolen property. She wasn't in the house at the time of the burglary. Huff and Thompson were arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, conspiracy and reckless evading of a police officer. Huff was on parole for residential burglary and had been released from custody on Dec. 22 of last year.