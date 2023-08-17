Raids reportedly held in federal investigation into Antioch, Pittsburg police

ANTIOCH – Federal agents reportedly held a series of raids and arrested officers from Antioch and Pittsburg early Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation into the embattled law enforcement agencies.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the raids were held in multiple locations across the Bay Area after a federal grand jury in San Francisco handed down an indictment. The newspaper reported that current and former officers are accused of a "wide range of offenses, including criminal conspiracy."

The indictment is expected to unsealed sometime on Thursday.

Over the past 18 months, both police departments have been under investigation. In early 2022, the Contra Costa DA's office first confirmed that officers were being investigated for multiple offenses, including "crimes of moral turpitude."

The FBI then investigated officers for alleged drug distribution, bribery, excessive force and civil rights violations. During the course of their investigation, racist text messages among officers were also found.

As a result of the investigation, nearly half of the officers in the Antioch Police Department were placed on leave, including several in management positions. Meanwhile, Antioch PD is currently without a permanent chief after Steven Ford abruptly resigned after leading the department for several months.

In the wake of the scandals, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office launched a civil rights investigation into Antioch PD. Civil rights attorney John Burris has also called for federal monitoring of the department, akin to what has been done with the Oakland Police Department following the "Riders" scandal of the early 2000s.

KPIX has reached out to authorities for comment.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.