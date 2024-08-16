Man found fatally shot in Antioch home after early morning shooting

Police in Antioch have launched an investigation after a man was found dead at his home Friday following an early morning shooting.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to East 8th and "A" streets to perform a welfare check. The caller reported hearing gunshots earlier in the morning and suspected a neighbor may have been shot.

Officers responded to the neighbor's residence and found the victim had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a 47-year-old male. Police did not release his name.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Becerra over email or by calling 925-779-6937.