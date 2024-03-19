Watch CBS News
Foul play ruled out after burned body found in Antioch

The body of a man found badly burned Saturday in Antioch was most likely the result of an accidental fire and not homicide, police said Tuesday.

Contra Costa Fire crews called police after discovering a person who was severely burned and deceased in the back area of the 2900 block of Melon Court. Firefighters had arrived to address a fire there.

Crime scene investigators took over the case, but after a thorough autopsy of the body, foul play has been conclusively ruled out, police said.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, but it doesn't seem deliberate and no accelerants were found at the scene.

The exact cause of the man's death is still being determined. 

First published on March 20, 2024 / 6:44 AM PDT

