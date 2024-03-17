Antioch police investigating suspicious death after burned body found

ANTIOCH -- A person found dead in a fire is being investigated as a suspicious death, Antioch police said Sunday.

Contra Costa Fire crews called police after discovering a person who was severely burned and deceased in the back area of the 2900 block of Melon Court on Saturday. Firefighters had arrived to address a fire in the area.

Crime scene investigators took over the case and the person's exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.