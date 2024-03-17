Watch CBS News
Antioch police investigating suspicious death after burned body found

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

ANTIOCH -- A person found dead in a fire is being investigated as a suspicious death, Antioch police said Sunday.

Contra Costa Fire crews called police after discovering a person who was severely burned and deceased in the back area of the 2900 block of Melon Court on Saturday. Firefighters had arrived to address a fire in the area.

Crime scene investigators took over the case and the person's exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Burned Body Found in Antioch
KPIX

First published on March 17, 2024 / 7:34 PM PDT

