Neighbor arrested in anti-Asian graffiti vandalism at San Leandro home

SAN LEANDRO --- Police arrested a suspect Monday in a hate crime vandalism at a home in San Leandro.

On June 18, a home for sale on the 15300 block of Inverness Street had a realtor sign vandalized with graffiti that included an anti-Asian racial epithet. Police said the next day, another anti-Asian graffiti message was spray-painted on the garage door of the same home.

Since the realtor, property owners, and most recent tenants of the residence are all of Asian descent, this crime was investigated as a targeted hate crime, San Leandro police said.

The investigation led police to identify a suspect who lives close by on the same block as the victims. Early Monday morning at about 1:30 am, officers arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Swyers of San Leandro for the hate crimes.

Police said officers found evidence at Swyers's home linking him to the crime during the execution of their search warrant.

"I want to thank our weekend Patrol Division who worked around the clock on this investigation which resulted in a swift arrest," said Lt. Matthew Barajas in a prepared statement. "This is an unfortunate reminder that hate and racism do exist. But, this is also a reminder that the San Leandro Police Department will unequivocally not stand for this behavior and dedicate the necessary resources to bring these perpetrators to justice."

This case was to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to contact the department at the non-emergency line (510) 577-2740, anonymous tip line at (510) 577-3278, text to 888777 using keyword: TipSLPolice.