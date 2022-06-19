Police investigate anti-Asian graffiti outside San Leandro home

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a hate crime this weekend after someone vandalized a home's garage and a sign with anti-Asian messages.

15300 block of Inverness St. in San Leandro. (Google Street View)

About 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a realtor sign was found spray-painted with an anti-Asian epithet at a home in the 15300 block of Inverness Street, San Leandro police said.

When police returned about 7 a.m. Sunday, they found the same racist message spray-painted on the garage door of the home.

Since the realtor, property owners and most recent tenants of the home are of Asian descent, the crime is being investigated as a targeted hate crime.

"Hate crimes of any sort will not be tolerated in the city of San Leandro," Lt. Abe Teng said. "The police department will devote extra resources to protect those being victimized by hate and to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice."

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact San Leandro police via any of the following methods: non-emergency line at (510)577-2740, anonymous tip line at (510)577-3278, or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).