Walnut Creek Olympic wrestling gold medalist Amit Elor gets hometown celebration

The 20-year-old wrestler who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to celebrate her victory in her hometown of Walnut Creek Saturday afternoon.

Amit Elor is the youngest American -- male or female -- to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling, securing her 41st career victory during this historic accomplishment.

Elor defeated Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgzstan to win the gold in the 150-pound freestyle category.

Amit Elor will to appear at the celebration at Walnut Creek's Civic Park on Saturday, September 14, at 1 p.m. The public will get a chance to hear Elor recount her journey to winning gold at the Paris Olympics and her experience as the youngest wrestler in Team USA history.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Gold medalist Amit Elor of Team United States bites her medal on the podium during the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 68kg medal ceremony after the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 68kg Medal matches on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. / Getty Images

Elor, a College Park High School graduate from Pleasant Hill, currently attends Diablo Valley College.

She is one of over 45 athletes from the Bay Area to win a medal, joining a group that includes stars like Steph Curry, who earned gold as a member of the men's basketball team, and swimmer Katie Ledecky, who took home four medals.

These athletes represent a wide range of Olympic categories, showcasing the depth of talent throughout the Bay Area.

Walnut Creek Mayor Pro Tem Cindy Darling will also speak at the event. Attendees can RSVP for the free event online.