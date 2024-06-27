American Canyon High principal charged with failing to report teacher's suspected sexual abuse of student

The principal at American Canyon High School has been charged with allegedly failing to make a mandated report of child molestation by a teacher, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

School principal Andrew Goff, 61, has been charged with one count of allegedly failing to report suspected child abuse or neglect in connection with allegations of child molestation made against a former track and field coach and teacher at the school, according to prosecutors.

As an employee of the Napa Valley Unified School District, Goff is a mandated reporter, meaning he has a legal duty to report any suspicions or knowledge of certain crimes involving the minors he oversees.

Prosecutors allege that he was notified of a possible sexual relationship between a student and staff member Brad Rowell, 41. Prosecutors allege Goff "failed to timely report this information to either law enforcement or child welfare services."

Rowell is currently being held in jail on $500,000 bail, according to the District Attorney's Office. He has been charged with 25 felony counts of lewd acts upon a child, unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation of a person under 18, and possession of photos and videos depicting a minor engaged in sexual conduct.

Prosecutors allege Rowell committed crimes in multiple jurisdictions.

The charge against Goff is a misdemeanor, according to prosecutors, and is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000. He is set to be arraigned on July 11.

Neither Goff nor American Canyon High School were immediately available for comment Thursday morning.