2 sought after AT&T store in American Canyon robbed at closing time

CBS/Bay City News Service

American Canyon police are looking for two suspects who robbed an AT&T store Sunday evening at gunpoint.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, two masked suspects entered the AT&T store on Napa Junction Road as it was closing, police said. 

Holding two employees at gunpoint, the suspects stole cash, employee cellphones, merchandise, and money from the store's safe.

No customers were present during the robbery and no one was injured.

To delay a police response, the suspects unplugged the store's landline before fleeing the scene. The employees were able to call 911 after the suspects left.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call American Canyon police at (707) 551-0600.

