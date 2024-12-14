Watch CBS News
Amber Alert deactivated after 17-year-old girl from San Jose found safe

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

An Amber Alert was issued for a 17-year-old girl from San Jose after she was taken late Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The CHP said Yasmin Carrera-Bravo was last seen on Lexington Drive and Payne Avenue, around 10:39 p.m. 

According to the CHP, they suspect she was taken by 25-year-old Noah Pimentel.

The CHP said they believe she was taken in a silver 2006 Honda Accord, with license plate number 9NNZ977. 

The Amber Alert was deactivated Saturday evening, with the San Jose Police Department saying Carrera-Bravo was found safe.

