Amber Alert deactivated after 17-year-old girl from San Jose found safe

An Amber Alert was issued for a 17-year-old girl from San Jose after she was taken late Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

AMBER Alert – Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda

Last Seen: Lexington Drive and Payne Avenue, San Jose@SanJosePD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/cLvY999IN8 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 14, 2024

The CHP said Yasmin Carrera-Bravo was last seen on Lexington Drive and Payne Avenue, around 10:39 p.m.

According to the CHP, they suspect she was taken by 25-year-old Noah Pimentel.

The CHP said they believe she was taken in a silver 2006 Honda Accord, with license plate number 9NNZ977.

The Amber Alert was deactivated Saturday evening, with the San Jose Police Department saying Carrera-Bravo was found safe.